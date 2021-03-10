Franklyn Robert "Frank" McCall

May 22, 1942 - March 5, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Franklyn Robert McCall passed away on March 5th, 2021 in Milton, WI at the age of 78. He will be remembered first and foremost as a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He loved to travel with his wife, escaping the Wisconsin winters for Florida sunshine. Frank never met a card table or horse track he didn't like. He enjoyed golfing, cheering on his granddaughters in their athletic and educational pursuits, and having a beer with friends. He owned the Showboat in Indianford and retired from General Motors after 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Helen (Busch) McCall. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandy (Haylock) McCall, his two children Rob (Sally) McCall and Angie (Andy) Richardson, and four granddaughters Elle McCall, Molly McCall, Monica Richardson and Erica Richardson.
The family would like to express our thanks to the Milton Senior Living staff and the SSM Health Hospice team. Services will be held on Thursday, March 11th at Albrecht Funeral Home, Edgerton. The visitation will be held from 11am until 12:30pm. The funeral will be held privately for family and close friends. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.