Janesville, WI - Franklin Lawrence Handley, age 23, passed away in Leasburg, MO, on Friday, July 23, 2021, as the result of a head-on collision car accident. He was born on May 12, 1998, in Madison, WI, the son of Ron Handley and Angela Shanley. He attended Evansville, WI and South Beloit, IL schools and graduated from Evansville High School Class of '17. Frank was serving active duty in the Army when he passed away, attaining the rank of Private First Class (PFC).
Frank lived in Janesville, and worked many jobs: Foundry worker at Baker in Evansville, Bounce-House delivery and setup, half-way house attendant, Amazon delivery driver, and was pursuing self-employment as a game Fishing Guide. Frank will be especially remembered for his contagious warm smile, selfless willingness to help ANYONE, unique ability to calm, sooth, and befriend any animal, and MOST notably for his innate game fishing skills.
Frank is survived by his father, Ron (Emmy) Handley, Illinois; mother, Angela (Eric) Shanley, Texas; grandparents: Joe Handley, Iowa, Bill and Claire Winter, Texas, and Marlene Torcaso, Wisconsin; brothers: Wolfgang Handley, Texas, Brandon Lopez, Texas, Dalton Lopez, Washington, and Christian Shanley, Texas; sisters, Amber Abousamra, New York and Heather Shanley, Texas; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Eve King, Wisconsin and grandparents, Carol Handley, Florida and Dick Torcaso, Wisconsin.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with full Military Honors. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorial Contributions are welcome to a trust which will be dispersed to the annual Janesville Take a Kid Fishing Day, checks made payable to the Blackhawk Musky Club. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Special thanks to Major Reginald Taylor of the United States Army and Andy Snow of Schneider Funeral Home for their help and support.
