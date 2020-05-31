February 9, 1925 - May 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Frank Winger Douglas "FWD!!," age 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. He was born in Janesville on February 9, 1925, the son of Fenner and Clara (Winger) Douglas. Upon graduation from Janesville High School in 1943, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and became part of our "Greatest Generation." Frank trained in Texas, Colorado, and California before shipping out to England. In England, he trained on landing craft as part of the planned allied invasion on the beaches of Normandy, France. He was on the first wave ashore with the 4th Infantry Division on D-Day, June 6, 1944. They took Utah Beach, and immediately started advancing toward Paris and Berlin. His unit liberated Paris, fought the bloody Battle of the Hurtgen Forest, and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. Frank was severely wounded by a shell burst, and left for dead. His foxhole buddy, Wendell Chapman, went back to check on him and possibly retrieve his valuables when he noted that Frank was still alive. Without that help, he most assuredly would have frozen to death that very night. Consequently, Frank would always approach the dawning of each new day as a definite bonus. Sergeant Douglas would earn the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and the Combat Infantry Badge as well as several awards from European Allies.
In 1946, he utilized the GI Bill and entered the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Frank earned majors in history, geography, and English. He did graduate work in psychology. He started his teaching career at Deerfield High School, he taught a wide array of classes there for seven years. Frank was heavily recruited to return to his native Janesville and teach at Janesville High School, which eventually became Craig High School. He taught for thirty years in Janesville, retiring in 1988. His room displays made his lesson plans come alive for his students. In 1985, Frank was named the High School Teacher of the Year for the State of Wisconsin. In 2011, he was placed on the Honor Wall at Craig High School. He is survived by over 4,000 students that became an integral part of his family.
Frank was known as Janesville's number one gypsy! He traveled four times around the world, including a 1968 trip with student, Randy Kessinger. He traveled to 133 countries. From 1954 to 2009, he took 65 students on trips around America, Canada, and some to Europe. His favorite destinations were Oregon, Hawaii, Lake Louise, Scotland, and Norway.
In his later retirement years, Frank wrote several books regarding his family history, his travels, and his World War II experiences. He also enjoyed doing volunteer work with the Golden Kiwanians and being a reader at Cedar Crest.
Frank is survived by his sister, Barbara (Clement) Gunderson of Rockford; five nephews; and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert (Helen) Douglas of Racine; and a sister, Yvonne Sayre of Colorado.
Private services will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park with Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. Memorial donations are preferred to the Frank W. Douglas Scholarship Fund.
A special thank you to Cedar Crest for the wonderful care of Frank for over 20 years.