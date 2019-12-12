January 3, 1930 - December 9, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Frank W. Sikes, age 89, of Delavan passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. He was born in Elkhorn on January 3, 1930 to Bart and Ruby (Wiedemer) Sikes. Frank was united in marriage to Gerane Frese on April 24, 1953. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Delavan American Legion Post 95. Frank was also a past Grand Master Mason. He worked at Sta-Rite in Delavan for over 20 years.

Frank is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gerane "Geri", of Delavan; two sons, Skip (Mary) Sikes, of Sharon, and David Sikes; two grandchildren, Nicholas (Allisa) Sikes, and Michael (Kasee) Sikes; and six great grandchildren: Lauryn, Cole, Ella, Grace, Owen, and Blake. Frank is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will take place at North Sharon Cemetery in Sharon.