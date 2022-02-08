Walworth, WI - Frank W. Cunningham was born November 17, 1941 in Harvard, Illinois, to Laverne and Hazel (Welch) Cunningham. He passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Delavan Health Services.
Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Frank is survived by his children: Debora (Nathan) Anderson, Danny Crisman, and Lester Crisman; grandchildren: Tom Kuss, Jr., Sara Johnson, Vicki (Charlie) Bloss, and Cindy Wojcik; brothers: Bill (Peg) Cunningham, Kenneth "Red" (Idella) Cunningham, Jack (Sandy) Cunningham, and David Cunningham; sister, Linda Adkins; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; daughter-in-law, Shirley Crisman; brothers: Laverne (Martha Mae) Cunningham, Jr., Larry "Pie" (Pat) Cunningham, Herb (Linda) Cunningham; sisters: Mary (Pete) Zembolski, Joann (Dick) Brown, and Betty (Ken) Nichols.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.