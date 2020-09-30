Frank Schwartzlow

February 11, 1929 - September 28, 2020
Janesville, WI- Frank L. Schwartzlow, 91, passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him at Agrace Hospice of Janesville. He was born February 11, 1929 in Dyersville, Iowa to the late Edward and Florence Schwartzlow. On October 17, 1953, he married the former Mary Ann Teubert in Dubuque, IA. She preceded him in death on January 20, 2004.
Frank was a security guard for most of his career. His entire life Frank was a jokester and prankster, he loved getting people to laugh whether it is just a simple joke or a full-blown prank scheme. Frank enjoyed bingo and even going to Cedar Crest to call bingo games, and going to auctions.
Frank is survived by his two children: Frank (Beth) Schwartzlow and Susan Dallman; grandchildren: Heather (Sean) Curley, Tara (Bruce) Root, Kayla (fiance' Kristin Walther) Schwartzlow, Michael Dallman, and Lisa Graves; great grandchildren: Damien , Payton, Emmy, Lily, Caleb, Destiny, Ariana; sisters: Helen Teubert and Joyce Leahy; daughter-in-law Chris Johnson; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Ann; and son Jerry Johnson.
A Funeral service for Frank will be held at a later date. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.