Elkhorn, WI - Frank R. Raidl of Chicago, Park Ridge, IL and Elkhorn, WI peacefully passed away on May 28, 2022 at THE FARM surrounded by his devoted loving family; wife, Jean of 57+ years; daughters (with spouses): Barbara (Nate), Beth (Karl), Anne (Andy), Alice (Tom); and son, Paul (Nicole); and grandchildren: Jacob, Rebecca, Melissa, Katie, Drew, Eliza, Conni, and Ariana. United with his son, Frankie in Heaven. Also survived by his sisters, Marian, Eileen (Ned); brother, Norman (Helene); and nieces and nephews: Ned (Sarah), Josephine (Rick), Stephen (Stephen), Mary (Jeff), and Julia (Joe).
Frank and Norman continued the business his father started at Auto Clutch and All Brake in Chicago until his retirement in 2005. He helped launch a nationwide cooperative group, Heavy Duty America (HDA). He also served on the Board of Directors at the Logan Square YMCA and Cole Taylor Bank.
Once retired he crossed the "Cheddar Curtain" and dedicated his time to bettering the community and it's youth including the Youth Center, Elkhorn Area Food Pantry, volunteering at Ribfest, Dasfest, Christmas meals, and Church.
He loved his family and built the Farm for Everyone to gather and enjoy each other's company. He also enjoyed skiing, horseback riding, playing cards, entertaining, including others, weeding, flowers, a pristine landscape and woodwork and windows without fingerprints.
He was an amazing, dedicated, hardworking, philanthropist and lover of good times, a good drink with family and friends, quality light bulbs that match and frames that were always straight.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 4 at 1:00PM at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd. Elkhorn, WI 53121. Celebration of life following the service from 2:00-5:00 PM at Evergreen Golf Club N6246 US-12 Elkhorn, WI 53121. Private family burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Tibbets, WI. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation for Elkhorn Area Food Pantry in care of Jean Raidl to N7031 County Road H, Elkhorn, WI 53121 or Open Arms Free Clinic to 205 East Commerce Ct, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Raidl Family.
