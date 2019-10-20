February 25, 1925 - October 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Frank M. Bley, age 94, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Cedar Crest. He was born in Belgium, WI, on February 25, 1925, the son of Frank N. and Anna T. (Reis) Bley. Frank honorably and proudly served our country during World War II in the United States Navy. He then attended UW Madison, and graduated with a degree in Business. He went on to marry the love of his life, Marjorie (Reiter) Bley on May 5, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lake Church in the town of Belgium. He served as plant manager for Miller O'Connell Printing Corp. in Waukesha, retiring on June 1, 1990. Frank and his family were formerly members of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Brookfield, and were current faithful members of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville. Frank belonged to and actively participated with the American Legion in Belgium. He enjoyed photography, gardening, and stamp collecting in his free time. Frank's greatest love though, was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his three children: Karen (Michael) Tiffany, Sandra Grady, and Michael (Heather) Bley; grandchildren: Genna (Tim) Wendt, Stephen (Rebecca) Tiffany, Christopher (Tricia) Grady, Ryan (Emmy) Grayson, Hannah and Ethan Bley; great-grandchildren: Nathan and Allyson Tiffany, Mason Wendt, Jackson and Addison Grady, Brisbane and Cody Grayson; brother, Richard (Joanne) Bley; sisters-in-law: Sharlene Bley, Patricia Bley, and Betty Hubacek; brother-in-law, Dr. Gene Walsh; and many extended family members and close friends. Frank is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marjorie, on April 7, 2019; his parents; brothers: Gordon, Daniel, Loren, and Thomas Bley; sister, Ruth Parker; and son-in-law, Jeff Grady.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. Military honors will follow at the funeral home at the conclusion of the service. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lake Church Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Cedar Crest, 1702 S. River Rd., Janesville, WI, 53546 or Agrace Hospice 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI, 53546. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Frank's family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice for all of their care, love and support of Frank.