May 21, 1932 - June 30, 2021
Janesville, WI - Frank L. Spoden, 89, of Janesville, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was born May 21, 1932 in Milton Junction, Wisconsin to Peter and Bertha Spoden. Frank graduated from Osage, Iowa High School in 1950. He lettered in football, basketball and baseball. After graduation, he worked for Doane Appraisal Service of St. Louis, Missouri. He did appraisal work in six states in the mid-west and New York. In 1958, he was hired as the Deputy Assessor for the City of Janesville. Frank was named City Assessor of Janesville in 1965. In 1982, Frank took on the duties of Clerk-Treasurer along with his City Assessor duties. He served in both positions until his retirement in 1990. After retirement from the City of Janesville, Frank worked for the City of Milton during a citywide reevaluation. Frank did appraisal work throughout his career for many local and statewide banking institutions. Frank held many offices as a member of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. As Chairman of the State Committee for Assessors Education, he was instrumental in developing a five-course program covering appraisal techniques for Certification of Assessors. Frank was one of the founders of the North Central Regional Association of Assessing Officers and served as President and was on the Executive Board. He served as a State Representative for the International Association of Assessing Officers. Over his years of serving as the City Assessor, Frank received numerous awards and recognitions. He was most proud of the "Distinguished Life Membership" award from the Wisconsin Association of Assessing Officers. Frank took his civic duty to heart. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and was a key member of the planning committee for Faith's senior housing. He was a member and Director of the Janesville Lions Club, a member and Director of the Big Brothers of Janesville. He was the founding Club co-chair with his wife, Sonja, of the Viking 4-H Club. Member and Chairman of the Janesville Elks Club. Frank was a Legion Member of Honor with over 25 years of service with the Kiwanis and Golden K. He participated in the construction of Camden and Peace parks in Janesville. After retirement, Frank volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels until he was 85. He was older than many of the residents he delivered meals to. He had treats in his van for the pets of the residents and was known for helping out beyond meal deliver such as replacing a broken screen door. Frank enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards and wood working. Frank designed and built his first family home himself. Family was the most important part of Frank's life. He married Sonja Speer on March 21, 1959. They welcomed three children into their lives: Jacki Gackstatter (Phil Boutwell), Kari (Kenny) Larson, and Todd (Michele) Spoden. They were blessed six grandchildren: Jayme (Morgan) Pounds, Janna (Josh) Bernhardt, Kirklin Larson, Kyler Larson, Anthony Spoden and Tayler Spoden; and four great-grandchildren: Cayson, Kamden, Klay and Watson.
Frank is further survived by his sisters and in-laws: Kay Serleth, Fran Sheridan, and Bev (Gene) Bobolz; and in-laws: Shari Spoden and Phil Long; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Frank is predeceased by his twin daughters, Tina Marie and Debra Lynn; his parents; step-father; Alfred Courtney and in-laws, RJ and Gerty Speer; siblings and in-laws; Dorothy (Gordon) Christensen, Mary (Jim) Chapin, Bill (Ruth) Spoden, Eddie (Eileen) Spoden, Ag (Shorty) Jacobson, Gene Serleth, Gen Long, Jim Sheridan and Bob Spoden. Frank had many friends throughout his life and treasured them all.
Frank will be remembered for being a devoted husband, loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, son and brother. He was a gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor. To know him was to love him.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with Pastor Felix Malpica beginning the afternoon with a celebratory remembrance. Frank's celebration of life gathering will conclude at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Endowment Foundation. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com