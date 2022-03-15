Frank L. Rice

Milton, WI - Frank LeRoy Rice Sr., age 89, of Milton, passed away Sunday March 13, 2022 at Cedar Crest Retirement Home, Janesville. Frank was born on August 4, 1932 to Merle and Mildred (Snyder) in Richmond Township, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Milton Union High School and married Beverly Canon on October 25, 1953. They had three children, Frank Jr, Deborah (Debbie) and Jill. He began his life on the family dairy farm in the Whitewater area and subsequently moved to Milton where he became a machinist/maintenance mechanic for the Burdick Corporation where he retired after 37 years of service.
Frank was a volunteer for the Milton Fire Department and was a part of the merger when it became the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department. He also worked as a police officer for the City of Milton. Frank enjoyed singing and was member of the Barbershop Society, and spent time with the University of Rock County Choir and had parts in the productions of Romeo and Juliet, and Midsummer Nights Dream, and also he enjoyed doing Karaoke. Frank had a passion for fast pitch softball but his real passion was golf. Frank was also a member of the Janesville Moose Club. He loved raising his kids and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank is survived by his children: Frank (Betty) Rice Jr, Debbie (Gary) Perry, Jill (John Muse) Burdick; sisters-in-law, Bernice Rice and Linda (Canon) Gutknecht; grandchildren: Derek Rice, Kelly (Rice) Williams, Robert Perry, Jennifer Perry-Broyles, Timothy Burdick, Tiffany (Burdick) Knueppel, Christopher Burdick, Courtney Burdick; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; and siblings: Arlene (Bill) Powel, Alvin Rice, and Phyllis (Marvin) Schultz.
Funeral Services will be 3:00 P.M. Thursday March 17, 2022 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Milton. Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at the Milton Cemetery. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
