October 14, 1946 - October 19, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Frank J. Monestero, age 74, passed away Monday October 19, 2020 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison.
Frank was born in Chicago Illinois to Joseph and Angelina (Messana) Monestero On October 14, 1946. After graduating high school, Frank served our country in the armed forces, Army Branch 39th Signal Battalion in the Vietnam war. He married Sandra Taromina on February 14th, 1970 at St. Theresa's Church Chicago Illinois.
Frank is survived by his wife Sandra, his children Christopher Monestero, Brian (Mellisa Bowar) Monestero, and Katie (Chad Ganzow) Monestero; his brother Phil (Darlene) Monestero; his Aunt Rose (Jack) Ferina; his grandchildren Audriana (Aj), Gabriella, Kierra, Luca, Dominic, Maiden, and many nieces and nephews. He proceeded and death by his parents, and furry best friend "Demon" his Siberian husky.
Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM Monday October 26th, 2020 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 828 S. Janesville St. Milton, Wisconsin. With respect to current Covid-19 health and safety regulations masks are encouraged. A public graveside service will be 11 AM Tuesday October 27, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.