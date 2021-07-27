Fontana, WI - Frank Joseph Bauer, age 85 of Fontana, Wisconsin and Sarasota, Florida passed away July 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Frank was born December 24, 1935 to Joseph and Marion Bauer in Chicago, Illinois. Frank married Kathleen Ackman in 1981 at Big Foot Country Club and she preceded him in death in 1998.
Frank then met his longtime love Leslie Calvello, with whom he has spent many wonderful happy years together.
Frank is survived by Leslie Calvello, his children Beverly Bauer, Susan Bauer Noble (Steve), Lisa Bauer (Doug Yaden), Frank Bauer, Jr., his stepchildren Richard Ackman (Cherie), Marikay Ackman (Scott Sherman), and Dana Ackman (Becca), as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Frank also felt blessed to have the friendship of Marcee Calvello Kelly (Dave) and Chad Calvello. Finally, long-time friend and business partner John O' Shea (Kathleen) whom he loved and considered a son.
Frank was preceded in death by his daughter Cathy Marion Bauer, brother Harry Bauer and his wife Violet, his sister Shirley Bauer Anderson and her husband Ron, his brother Bill and his wife Burt.
Frank was a long-time member of Big Foot Country Club where he enjoyed golfing with family and friends, giving each of them his own personal nickname. Frank was the owner and "Bartender" at Harvey's Tavern in Chicago for over 50 years. Frank thought his best times were when spending time with family and dear friends. Frank will be laid to rest in a private service alongside his late wife Kathleen at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials or acts of kindness may be made to honor Frank at Zilber Family Hospice (1155 North Honey Creek Parkway, Wauwatosa, WI 53213) or online at www.aurorahealthcarefoundation.org. They treated Dad with such kindness, tenderness and compassion, we are unable to express how fortunate we felt that Dad was cared for by Zilber Family Hospice. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
