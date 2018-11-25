March 26, 1921 - November 14, 2018
Walworth, WI -- Frank Jerry Ontl a resident of Walworth, WI, for 66 years, died November 14, 2018, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, WI. He was born March 26, 1921, in Chicago, IL, to Vincent J. Ontl and Rose (Marcek) Ontl. After attending the one room Oak Glen School in Fox River Grove for elementary school, he attended Crystal Lake High School, IL. He graduated from Scottville High School, MI, where is parents had moved to farm. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 24, 1942, and attended submarine, diesel, fire and damage control schools. He served on the U.S.S. Gilmore and the U.S.S. Chanticleer in the Pacific. After his discharge on March 17, 1946 as a Chief Machinist Mate, he moved to the Chicago area. While working at the Electro-Motive Division (EMD) LaGrange Plant, he met the love of his life, Margaret Maddio, the plant Nurse. They married on June 18, 1949, and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this past June. The young couple moved to Walworth in 1951, following Frank's parents, who moved to Williams Bay from Scottville, MI. Local residents, Warren Rasmussen and John August Andersen helped the young couple purchase their home and property. Frank was an avid community volunteer. He served on the Walworth Grade School Board from 1964 to 1997, much of the time as president. He was a member of American Legion Ingalls-Koeppen Post 102 for 65 years; the VFW Post 10669, the Forty and Eight and was a 4-H leader for many years. Frank and Margaret were members of St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Fontana, WI, and have been residents of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, WI since September of 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Marge); daughter, Margaret Ann Ontl and her husband Jay V. Griggs; also by nephews: Timothy A. Kelly, William M. Kelly Jr. and Kenneth Matz; nieces, Judy Matz and Cheryl DeFontaine; as well as Clancy DeFontaine, Michael Simmons, Beth Lorenzo and Matthew and Christopher DeFontaine. Preceding him in death were his parents; his step-mother, Bessie Ontl; and his sister, Anna Matz.
Visitation will be Friday, November 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana on Saturday, December 1 at 1 p.m. Internment to follow at Brick Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Walworth Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 285, Walworth, WI 53184 and /or American Legion-Ingalls Koeppen Post 102, P.O. Box 452, Walworth, WI 53184. For more information, call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
