September 8, 1926 - October 17, 2018
Greensburg, IN/formerly Evansville, WI -- Frank J. Bender, Jr., 92, passed away on October 17, 2018, at Arbor Grove Village in Greensburg, IN. Frank was born on September 8, 1926 in Hobart, IN, to Frank Bender, Sr. and Frances (Schmitt) Bender. Frank graduated from Portage High School in 1944. He farmed with his father before enlisting with the United States Army, serving from 1953 to 1955. Frank married Gloria Allen on January 23, 1956, and she preceded him in death on October 23, 2008. He then married Norma Krieger on August 14, 2010, and she survives. He moved his family farm to Evansville, WI, and worked and lived in Wisconsin until 2010. He worked for NorGas Propane Company; was a desk clerk at the Hotel Monterey; was a custodian at St. Williams Catholic Church/School; and worked for Superwash, all in Janesville, WI. Frank was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church in Janesville, and recently became a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greensburg. He was a member of A.R.C., Brain Injury Association, Rock County Brain Trauma, the Wisconsin Literacy Council, he volunteered at ECHO, he was a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound in Janesville, and he enjoyed being a member of the St. Williams Church Council. Frank was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan.
Frank is survived by his wife, Norma Krieger-Bender; two sons, Frank Bender III, and Paul Bender; four daughters: Catherine Grambo, Mary Fitzgerald, Joan Rogers, and Theresa Pape; brother, John Bender; two sisters, Ruth Ann Bender, and Marguerite Richards; five stepchildren: Bryan Krieger, Doug Krieger, Jeff Krieger, Deborah Vanderbur, and Beth Gutapfel; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Bender; son, Stephen Bender; daughter, Patricia Bender; and sister, Mary Cushman.
A Rosary Service was held on Saturday at Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home in Greensburg. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Williams Catholic Church in Janesville, WI, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., with Father Jim Leeser officiating. Burial and military graveside rites will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville.
