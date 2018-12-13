- December 8, 2018
Eustis, FL -- Frank H. Story, 87, of Eustis, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018. Born in Janesville, WI, he moved to Central Florida in 2001 from Dollar Bay, Michigan. He was Senior Research Assistant at Michigan Tech University prior to his retirement. Frank was a Veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Korean War Association and he enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elaine M. Story of Eustis, FL; sons: Thomas Lee Story of Portola, CA, Robert Frank Story of Dollar Bay, MI, and Kevin William Story of Slidell, LA; daughter, Dawn Marie Mezzano of Stacy, MN; and by six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the spring in Houghton MI. Memorial donations may be made to Saints Peter & Paul in Houghton, MI, or Faith Lutheran Church in Eustis, FL. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
