February 10, 1932 - June 6, 2021
Janesville, WI - Frank E. Hilt, age 89, of Janesville, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. Frank was born in Janesville on February 10, 1932; the son of Emanuel E. and Marie (Dineen) Hilt. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1951, Frank married Geraldine (Slawson) Hilt on September 29, 1951, in Janesville; and they were blessed with seven children. He worked as a General Foreman in Inspection for the General Motors Corporation, retiring in 1990. Frank was a man of many talents, from making his own golf clubs, to creating gifts for his family such as his "Hilt Built Frames" for his family to display their pictures. He was a gifted athlete winning the Regional Junior Davis Cup in Tennis, bowling with his five brothers on their GM team, and playing softball for Sunset Supper Club with his family. He was a member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, and both the Elks and Moose Lodges in Janesville. Frank loved being at his cabin in Springstead, Wisconsin and enjoyed making personalized wood signs for his many friends and businesses in the Northwoods. He was a talented Stained-Glass craftsman, and adorned his cabin with many of his creations. He enjoyed golf and was always ready to play. He also enjoyed fishing, the Badgers and Packer, and painting, but above all else, he absolutely loved spending time with his family. Frank will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children: Gary (Deborah) Hilt, Mark (Candace) Hilt, Diane (Theodore) Tingesdahl, David (Janet) Hilt, Kristen (Gary) Hinkle, Jamie Hilt, and Tracy Hilt; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; siblings: Charles (Dagmar) Hilt, William (Cheri) Hilt, Tom (Elizabeth) Hilt, and Frani Tainter; and many other family and friends.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine in 2018; and siblings: Mary Severance, Dick Hilt, and Bonnie Osmond; and brothers and sister in law: Larry Tainter, John Severance, Kaitie Hilt and Joe Osmond.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the American Alzheimer's Association or to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.