Frank E. Drew

Janesville, WI - Frank Drew, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was born July 13, 1947, in Hawthorne, CA to the late Thomas H and Betty Lou (Brotton) Drew. He would grow up in Redondo Beach, CA surfing and graduating in 1965 from Redondo Union High School. Just four days after graduating he would enlist in the U. S. Air Force serving his country proudly and being stationed at Truax Field. It was this time at Truax Field that he was at a friend's wedding reception, and he met one Barbara Myers. They would marry one year later on April 1, 1967, at the Base Chapel. Frank would go on to work for DeVere Chemical Co and retire after climbing the ladder to numerous positions after 36 years.
Frank enjoyed ringing bells for Salvation Army at the Pick N Save in Janesville, even receiving accolades for his commitment and his collections every year for the Red Kettle Campaigns. He was the crappie man up north when it came to fishing, and he truly enjoyed being able to spend the summer of 1989 following his son Tommy's Legion Baseball which ended with a third place finish at the Legion World Series- this made the visa charges a lot more bearable.
Frank loved to tell jokes - but could never get to the punchline due to laughing hysterically with tears running down his face.
Frank truly enjoyed his family and also his daily dog park walks with Bailey and Bubba.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Barbara "Bobbie" Drew; three children: Dan Drew, Erika (Joel) Drew, and Tom (Kelly) Drew; three grandchildren: Kasey (Kyle), Joel (Billie Jo), and Laci; great grandchildren: Isla and Franklin "Little Frankie"; his sister Melinda (Rick) Weber; brother-in-law Randy (Stacy) Myers; sister-in-law Nancy (Mark) Stone; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Betty; parents-in-law: Wayne and Martha Myers; some of his favorite dogs: Maggie, Bella, Buster, and Benji; and best friend Ray Lemon.
A visitation for Frank will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bruce Gray officiating. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
"I AM smiling. 10-4. Over and out."
