Frank E. Drew

July 13, 1947 - August 25, 2022

Janesville, WI - Frank Drew, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was born July 13, 1947, in Hawthorne, CA to the late Thomas H and Betty Lou (Brotton) Drew. He would grow up in Redondo Beach, CA surfing and graduating in 1965 from Redondo Union High School. Just four days after graduating he would enlist in the U. S. Air Force serving his country proudly and being stationed at Truax Field. It was this time at Truax Field that he was at a friend's wedding reception, and he met one Barbara Myers. They would marry one year later on April 1, 1967, at the Base Chapel. Frank would go on to work for DeVere Chemical Co and retire after climbing the ladder to numerous positions after 36 years.

