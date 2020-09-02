June 4, 1934 - August 29, 2020
Milton, WI -- Frank Cockerham, 86, of Milton, WI, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Frank was born June 4, 1934 in War Creek, KY, a son of the late Corbet and Lillie (Turner) Cockerham. He was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are his children: Brenda Gail Turner, Sharon Kay Cross, Diana Turner, Raymond Vierck, Roy Vierck, Randy Vierck, and Catrina Ricks; brothers, Matthew Cockerham and Jessie Cockerham; sister, Margaret Terry; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; children, Russell Vierck and Derick Sockness; and brother, Homer Cockerham.
Funeral service is 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Rd., Fort Wayne, IN, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens.