Frank "Babe" Gauger

September 12, 1940 - November 30, 2022

Lake Geneva, WI - Frank "Babe" Gauger, 82, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on the family farm in the Town of Lyons on September 12, 1940, the son of the late Lester and Adeline (Amborn) Gauger. Frank met the love of his life Mary Jean Nelson and were married for 60 years and had four children. He was the owner of Markee Water Conditioning for over 50 years. He appreciated his wonderful customers throughout the years.