August 6, 1929 - February 5, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Frank A Ludeman, 89, passed peacefully on February 5, 2019 at Fairhaven Community. Frank was born on August 6, 1929, the son of Arthur and Lillian (Romey) Ludeman, and lived his entire life in Whitewater. He worked as a farmer in his early years, and on August 21, 1954, he married Bertha (Orcutt) in Whitewater. Then in 1959, Frank moved his growing family to town, and started working for Federal Fertilizer, eventually retiring from Kaiser Chemical Company. He raised his family in a quiet demeanor, as he knew it was hard to get a word in edgewise with six daughters - when they asked for his permission, his response was always, "go ask your mother." Frank enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, listening to polka music and radio station 940 WFAW every morning to hear the local news. He was also an avid reader of the Janesville Gazette, the local authority according to Frank. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, reading their favorite stories over and over to them. Frank was looking forward to his twin great-grandchildren arriving in April. You also knew that if you planned a family event on a Saturday, it had to be done in time for Frank to usher at the evening mass at St. Patrick's Church. He especially enjoyed living in his condo "retirement" community on Clay Street.

Frank is survived by his children: Barb (John) Frieberg, Port Ludlow, WA, Robert (Sherry), Kenosha, Cindy (Kurt) Speich, Jan (Steve) Gorsuch, Deb (Mark) Mead all of Whitewater, Rita Mizener of Janesville, and Anne (Kent) Martin of Deforest; grandchildren: Andy (Jessica) Ludeman, Jenny Ludeman, Krista (Misael) Pueblita, Amanda (Jared) Johnson, Nicole (Cody Phillips) Martin, Jake (April Kath) Mizener, Sarah Ludeman, Scott Gorsuch; great-grandchildren: Hayleigh and William Johnson, Evelyn Ludeman, Elias Pueblita, and Frederick Phillips; brother, Wilfred Ludeman; sister-in-law, Peg (Dean) Lucey of Black Earth; sister-in-law, Janice Orcutt of Greendale; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Bertha; parents, Arthur and Lillian Ludeman; and sister, Caroline.

Visitation will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Whitewater from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12 before the funeral service at 11 a.m. Frank will be cremated and entombed with his wife, Bertha, and will be laid to rest together for eternity. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Patrick's Catholic Church, and Rainbow Hospice Care. Nitardy is assisting the family with arrangements. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

The family is forever grateful and wishes to thank Fairhaven with their wonderful caretakers, as they took care of both our mother and father until their lives ended. We also wish to thank Rainbow Hospice for the help and support when dad was near the end of life; their love, care, and support was a comfort to the family.