July 25, 1944 - August 4, 2019

Leesburg, FL, formerly Edgerton, WI -- Francis John Meinhardt III, 75, of Leesburg, FL, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Francis was born on Tuesday, July 25, 1944, in Madison, WI, to the late Francis and Marcella Meinhardt. Francis was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and fought for our grateful country. He was a Transportation specialist for J.A.T.C.O Janesville Auto transportation company for over 30 years and put five million miles on the road delivering cars for dealerships. During his time as a truck driver his C.B handle was (sharecropper). In 2004 Francis moved from Edgerton, WI, to Leesburg, FL. He was an active member of AMVETS Post 1992, of Mount Dora, FL and Golden Triangle Lodge 874, Loyal order of Moose, Inc. He obtained his pilot's license and had a passion for flying hot air balloons. After moving to Florida, one of his hobbies included going to parker pen conventions and selling and trading different parker pens. Carpentry, building multiple family homes. Francis or better known as "Wisconsin John" by his friends, was a kind hearted and caring man. He was a straight arrow and a gentleman. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend who will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his sons, Dwayne Meinhardt, of Janesville, WI and Brian Meinhardt; Significant other of 7 years, Sandra Preston; Brother, Steve Meinhardt, of Grand Rapids, MN; Grandchildren: Garrett, Alexander, and Natalie; Great-Grandchildren: Makenzie, Nathan, and Cloe; And many friends.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 36 years, Sandra Katherine Meinhardt; and sisters: Marsha Huntoon and Jamai.

A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Steverson Hamlin and Hilbish Funerals and Cremations. Located at: 226 East Burleigh Blvd. Tavares, Fl 32778. A gathering will be held prior to service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with service beginning at 12 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Steverson Hamlin and HIlbish Funerals and Cremations. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the tribute wall.