August 10, 1927 - January 13, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Francis James Heger, age 92, of Janesville, WI, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 10, 1927 in Milwaukee, the son of John and Helen (Tyson) Heger. He married Virginia Dennis on August 22, 1952 in Dubuque, IA. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2007. Francis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. He graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in chemical engineering. Francis was employed as a supervisor by General Motors, and retired from their Kansas City Plant. Following his retirement, he and Mrs. Heger returned to Janesville to reside. Francis was an avid Packer fan and a great lover of animals. He was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Survivors include his sister, Catherine Hoeffler; sister-in-law, Betty Heger; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Francis was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Heger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Father Joseph Baker will preside. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum where military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Visitation will be at the Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

