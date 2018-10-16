Francis "Franny" James

January 20, 1940 - October 11, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Francis H. " Franny" James, age 78, of Janesville, died on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at his home. He was born in Janesville, WI on January 20, 1940, the son of the late Emmett and Lorine (Woodward) James. Franny attended Janesville High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from March 17, 1959, until he was honorably discharged on April 12, 1963. On February 22, 1985, Fran married Judith "Jude" K. Handy in Rockford, IL. Fran worked for over 37 years at GMAD, retiring in 2001. Fran was an avid Badgers, Cubs, and Bears fan. He enjoyed talking to anyone, and especially enjoyed sitting in his driveway with the neighbors enjoying a cold beverage. Fran took pride in his lawn making sure that there was never a blade of grass out of place. Fran's pride and joy were his grandchildren, Zach and Jordan. He was so proud of both boys for continuing their baseball and academic careers. He was their biggest fan on and off the field, and never missed a sporting event until he became too weak to travel.
He is survived by his wife, Jude; and his children: Brian (Kim) Bailey of Janesville, Kory (Crystal) James of Milwaukee, WI, Kip James of Mesa, CA, Casey James of Madison, WI, Kerry James of Montgomery, NY, Diane (Donald) Myers of Beloit, Michael Bailey of Janesville; 11 grandchildren; and his sister, Darlene Adams of Janesville. Fran was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, John Adams; daughter-in-law, Patricia James; and son, Brett James.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 19, 2018 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by VFW Kienow Hilt Post 1621.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444
A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice and Gift of the Heart Home Care, especially Cathy, Shauna, and Erin. Also thank you to Fran's longtime friends, Bob Cook and Norm Hanson and their families, for their help and support.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse