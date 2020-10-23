October 20, 2020
Caledonia, WI - CALEDONIA - Francis "Frank" Peter Los, age 74, of Caledonia formerly of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at home. He was born in Delavan on September 22, 1946 to Jacob and Alice (Mensonides) Los. Frank was united in marriage to Joyce Thayer and March 13, 1965 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church. Frank owned Los Transfer and Storage in Delavan for 40 years along with his brother Mel.
Frank is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce; three children, Daniel (Barb) Los, of Hudsonville, MI, Deborah (Craig) Wiegers, of Mt. Pleasant, WI, and David (Cherie) Los, of Sioux Center, IA; 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; four sisters, Sylvia Greenfield, Janice Los Drake, Lois (Russell) Lindholm, and Ruth Kravenas; two brothers, Harold and Mel Los; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Thomas Kravenas; two sister-in-laws, Roselyn and Carol;
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan. Private Family Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Memorials can be directed to the Delavan Christian School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com