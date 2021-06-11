July 11, 1926 - June 8, 2021
Janesville, WI - Francis Eugene McCumber, of Janesville, WI went to be with his Lord on June 8th, 2021. He was 94 years old.
Born on July 11th, 1926 to Irvin and Clara McCumber in Sparta, WI, Francis served in the Army at the end of WWII. Francis was the youngest of 5 children, and also had 5 step siblings.
Francis worked at General Motors in Janesville for 31 years and retired at the age of 56. He worked as a material man and fork lift driver, but his passion was serving Jesus, his family, and his church. He enjoyed Bible studies with some of the men over lunch time.
In 1948 Francis married Esther Johnson. She preceded him in death, and in 2005, Francis married Loree Peterson. They continued to live in Janesville and stayed active in their local church until health reasons made it difficult for Francis to attend.
Francis is survived by his daughter Linda (Bill) Lau of Pewaukee, WI and his son Scott (Susan) of Comayagua, Honduras. He has five grandchildren, William Brent Lau, Heather Lynn (Mark) McKinstry, Shauna (Ben) Mitchell, Sam (Emma) McCumber, and Seth (Melody) McCumber. He also has 7 great grandchildren, Ashley, Allie (Joey), Sophia, Benson, Saylor, Brayden and Lyla. He was preceded in death by his son Daryl who died at the age of 15 from heart complications.
Francis faithfully served the Lord since accepting Him as his personal Lord and Savior at the age of 26. He was known as a man of honor and integrity, holding many layperson positions at the local Assembly of God Church. He always had a song to sing or a tune to whistle. He affected many people with his good nature and steadfast faith in God.
The family would like to extend a special word of appreciation to Gary Horton, who faithfully visited and watched after Francis and Loree. Also, we would like to thank his two hospice nurses, Carol and Brittany, for their expertise and compassion in caring for Francis in his advanced years. When they started his home care in early 2018, they felt it would be for a short time. It seems the Lord had different plans and gave Francis a few more years for all of us to enjoy time together.
It was important for him to know his children and grandchildren were in right relationship with Jesus. It was a question he would ask often in his last years of life. Seems that heaven was on his mind and he wanted to be sure we all would be there with him someday.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13,2021 at TURNING POINT CHURCH, Janesville. Pastor Tom Zillman will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday until the time of the services at the CHURCH. Military rites will be conducted by the Kienow-Hilt # 1621 military honor's squad at the church. Private burial will be on Monday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is honored to be assisting the McCumber family.