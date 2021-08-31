October 19, 1931 - August 24, 2021
Evansville, WI - Francis E. Erdmann, also affectionately known as "Fizz" and "Fran", age 89, passed from adoring arms of wife, Connie, enfolded by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 9 a.m., Aug. 24, '21, at home, of Cardiac since Aug, '20. Beloved Fran was born on Oct. 19, 1931, to Walter and Nellie Erdmann in Center Township. Graduated from Evansville High School (K-12), later taking an Associate Degree at Madison College in Architectural Drafting.
Francis and Constance Mayre Clark were united in marriage on January 7, 1951, at St. John's Lutheran Church ELCA, by Rev Arvid Romstad, and were blessed with 70 years and 7 months of being "together". Fran retired from VP/Bluescope in June of 1999. Was a lifelong member of St. John's (parents being Charter Members); former Assistant, then Scoutmaster, Troop 514, proudly being inducted into the "Order of the Arrow", a wilderness ordeal; Evansville Golf Assoc. member, deeply enjoying their "Sporty" course! He was an avid reader and student of American History, especially the Indian wars; an accomplished wood worker; an all-around "Good Guy" and honorable man. During the Korean War, joined the Naval Reserves; proudly served from 6 October 1951---27 December 1958, #332 57 71, SR, USNR, Radioman, Rating Electronics Operator. Above all, Fran was a devoted husband, "Dad", grandpa and friend.
Fran will be dearly missed by his loving family: wife, Connie; sons, Cameron (Susan) and sons Kelton (Iris) & Aaron of CA, Garth (Mollie), her daughter Diana (Carlton), of Greer, SC, Farley of Evansville and his son Drew (Amanda) of Albany; "Special Son" Timothy Walsh, TX; close cousins, Janice McGonigal, Helen Ailport and Karen Showers and families; dear nephews: Mark (Kipley), Jeffrey (Judy), David (Mary) and families; and many special friends, neighbors. classmates and "Scouts". Fran was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Walter R. and Robert (Audrey); sister-in-law, Eunice; and "special sister", Shirley Erdman.
There will be visitation with the family at St. John's Lutheran Church ELCA, 312 S. 3rd Street, on Wednesday September 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to start at 12:00 p.m. Private family interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Immediately following the service, all are invited for a luncheon. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.
Thank you and God Bless to all who helped during Fran's illness, including relatives, neighbors, and friends, and to Dr. John Ewalt, Dr. Andrew Graf, Dr. Wayne Grogan and their respective staffs, also Recover Health and Agrace Hospice for all of their loving and compassionate care.
Thank you, Fran, dear husband, for always saying: "I love you more."
"Fran, I loved you then, I love you still, I always have, I always will."
-since I was 14 years old. Connie
