May 13, 1936 - September 23, 2019

Prairie du Chien, WI -- Francis E. Heisz, age 83, of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home. He was born on May 13, 1936 in Pine Creek, WI, the son of Charles and Evelyn (Garvey) Heisz. Francis married Patricia Kahler, who died in 1999. Francis married Corrine Hull on February 23, 1981. Frank loved the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. He enjoyed fishing and everything the Mississippi River had to offer. Francis took great pleasure in the Prairie Dog Blues music, and visiting the Villa Louis.

He is survived by his wife, Corrine; his sons: Ricky (Elise) Heisz, Clay and Shaun Heisz; daughter, Kim (Gary) Olson; stepson, Kevin (LeAnn) Kuhagen; his sisters: Irene (Wayne) Mitchell, Theresa (Steve) Wetter, Mary Catherine Benoy; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Francis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Ivan Heisz.

Funeral services will be held graveside on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:30 p.m., at the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Eastman, WI, with Reverend Rajan Anandan officiating. A gathering and celebration of life will follow in the church hall. It is requested that you wear your favorite Packer, Brewer or Badger attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Villalobos Rescue Center. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com