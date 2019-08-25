May 20, 1933 - August 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Francis A. "Punk" Nehls, age 86, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Hawthorne Home. He was born in Rock County on May 20, 1933, the son of Wallace and Norma (Thompson) Nehls. He served in the U.S. Army. Punk married Betty Fancher on July 3, 1953, and she preceded him in death on April 1, 2010. He owned and operated W.K. Nehls & Sons Excavating. Punk was friendly and outgoing and never met a stranger. He made a lasting impression on anyone who knew him, with his caring heart, strong spirit and great sense of humor. He had an occasional "salty" word, a mischievous grin and a twinkle in his eyes. Loved to play harmless pranks and if you were lucky enough to have met Punk, you would never forget him. One of the highest compliments you can give a man is simple and powerful when it's said in earnest: "He's a good man". Punk was a good man. He was a great man. He put everything he had into everything he did. For over fifty years he was a devoted husband. He raised three children who were as committed to him as he was to them. Punk's children and grandchildren are still running the Excavating business that he started with his father. He had a vision for 400 acres of land that he called "Rollingwood" and he worked tirelessly to turn his idea into reality. Punk was a loyal friend, he remained close with his Army buddy Rich Gvillo, and their time spent together in the Army provided us with many interesting escapades and stories (as anyone who knew Punk can only imagine). His five grandkids loved him and loved being with him. He loved them. They could always count on grandpa Punk for a hug and a piece of Juicy Fruit gum. A child would always bring a heartfelt grin to his face. He modeled for his children and grandchildren what it meant to love, care, and provide for your family. We are all better for having had him in our lives. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Punk's life in their own way. (Raising a glass of their favorite beer in his memory would be quite appropriate).

Punk is survived by his three children: Michael (Debbie) Nehls, Chris Nehls, and Tim (Saundra) Nehls; five grandchildren: Jessica Nehls, Mikey (Nikki) Nehls, Daniel Nehls, Erica (Sam) Jenson, and Jordan Nehls; seven great grandchildren: Casten and Chloe Starks, Kobe Zigler, Nova Nehls, Mack Nehls, Wally Nehls, Sullivan Jenson and baby girl Jenson on the way; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings: Pete, Ronnie, and Keith.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Funeral Home. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com The family has designated the Alzheimer's Foundation for memorial contributions.

The family of Punk Nehls would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us during the loss of our loved one. A special thank you to the staff from Hospice and Hawthorne Home, and a personal thank you to Magen Pollard, director Hawthorne Home and Ben from Hospice.