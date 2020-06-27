May 22, 1955 - June 24, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Francesco (Frank) Romano, 65, passed away on June 24, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones after a 5 year battle with IPF. He was born on May 22, 1955, son of Gaspari and Rosa (Cavalca) Romano in Ribera, Sicily. He came to the U.S. after marrying the love of his life, Antonina (Cimino) in 1977. They settled in Evansville, WI in 1985, where together they raised their four children and established Romano's Restaurant. He had a zest for life. He loved to cook, dance, listen to music, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Antonina of Evansville; three daughters: Rosa (Antonio) of Belvidere, IL, Rosalia (Benny) of Cherry Valley, IL, Caterina (Jason) of Rockford, IL; and son, Jasper of Evansville; grandkids: Domenic, Maria, Frankie, Nina, Philip, Adriana, Jett and Gia; siblings: Pietro, Luigi (Sara), Guiseppe (Guiseppina), Caterina (Ignazio), Annamaria (Fillipo); brother-in-law, Giuseppe; sisters-in-law, Angela and Christina; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; several aunts and uncles; brother, Rosario; brothers-in-law: Vince, Frank, and Tony; sisters-in-law: Domenica, Paola, and Maria.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Ward Hurtley Funeral Home, 130 S. 5th Street, Evansville, WI from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr., Rockford, IL. Frank will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, the public needs to follow guidelines of a mask and social distancing during the visitation to keep each other safe.
The family would like to thank St. Mary's Madison for all their care and comfort.