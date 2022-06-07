Darien, WI - Frances W. Dutton, age 89, of Darien passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva. She was born in Hebron, IL on September 11, 1932 to Frank and Barbara (Englesma) Kooistra. Fran was united in marriage to Richard Dutton on December 6, 1952. She worked as a Nurses Aide at Harvard Hospital, Golden Years in Walworth, Lakeland Hospital, and Lakeland Health Care Center. Fran raised four children and helped with the family farm. She was very active at her church and made donuts, helped with fundraisers, and belonged to the women's group. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Fran enjoyed fishing, driving the golf cart, trail riding and camping with family and friends, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchild.
Fran is survived by her husband of 69 years, Richard; four children, Dennis (Joan) Dutton, of Delavan, Deb Shinkus, of Darien, Jeff (Cindy) Dutton, of Darien, and Sue (Gene) Williams, of Darien; seven grandchildren, Josh (Lynn) Dutton, Jenny (David) Kirkpatrick, Eric (Annette) Shinkus, Brian (Danielle) Shinkus, Becky (Ryan) Nordahl, Bob (Amber) Williams, and Jason Dutton; 19 great grandchildren, Michael, Grace, Sarah, Shawn, Jayna, Alysha (Austin) and their daughter Ellie, Maggie, Jacob, Cade, Jenna, Mallory, Cara, Laura, Riley, Clay, Alex, Nick, James, and Anna; and many nieces and nephews.
Fran is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Matt Shinkus; and five siblings, Jessie, Hilda, Grace, Ted, and John.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Community of Christ UMC, 15 Park Street in Darien. Visitation will be held from 9:30A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at Darien Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Community of Christ UMC in Darien. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Golden Years and Aurora Hospice Care. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
