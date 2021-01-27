January 30, 1926 - January 16, 2021
Cicero, IN - Frances Parker, age 94, originally from Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and later, Milton, Wisconsin, passed away on January 16, 2021, while being cared for at Green Acres in Lowell, Michigan. She was born on January 30, 1926, in Holly Springs, North Carolina. She was Walter and Lina (Norris) 's daughter and adopted upon their deaths by her uncle Roy (Marguerite) Norris of Massachusetts.
After her retirement, they moved to Milton, Wisconsin. Fran was a leader in Milton's community for 20 years, volunteering many hours of service to the Milton's Community Action Food Pantry. She was very dedicated to serving those in need. Fran also volunteered for the Milton Public Schools, reading with young students.
Frances is survived by her children, Gail (Douglas) Mehlan of Indiana, Cindy (Jim) Knopf of Ionia, Michigan, Cheryl (Gary) Nowakowski of Colorado, and Scott (Helen Chun) Parker of Colorado. She leaves behind a legacy of 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Jarvis, and sister, Carolyn.
Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com