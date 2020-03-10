October 9, 1935 - March 6, 2020

Elkhorn, WI -- Frances M. Rahn was born October 9, 1935 in Elkhorn to Andrew and Nellie (Mulder) DeYoung. She passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Fran married Phillip "Mike" Rahn on October 10, 1953 in Genoa City. She worked and volunteered at Golden Years of Walworth for over 20 years.

Frances is survived by her children: Phillip Rahn, Debra (Ray) Woods, Charles Rahn, and Sandra Rahn; sisters, Alice Rahn and Ann Siebel; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip "Mike"; her parents; brothers: Johnny (Faith) DeYoung, Andrew DeYoung, and Edward DeYoung; sister Agnes DeYoung; brothers-in-law Richard Rahn and Thomas Siebel. As well as her best friend Dorothy Kolnik.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 4 PM until 8 PM at TOYNTON'S WALWORTH FUNERAL HOME, 328 Kenosha St., and again on Thursday at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 111 Fremont St. from 11 AM until the time of service at 12 PM. Burial will follow at Walworth Cemetery.For more information visit ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.