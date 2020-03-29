September 19, 1949 - March 20, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Frances M. Laney, age 70, of Delavan passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Indiana on September 19, 1949 to Alfred and Patricia (Smalley) Laney. Frances graduated from Delavan Darien High School. She lived most of her life in Delavan, but also lived in different parts of California.
Fran is survived by her two sisters, Carmen Doherty, of Delavan, and Patricia Guetschow, of Delaware; nephews, Joe Doherty, of Elkhorn, and Jonathon Guetschow, of Portland, OR; and a niece, Katherine Guetschow, of Portland, OR. Fran is preceded in death by her parents.
