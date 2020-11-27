June 2, 1922 - November 18, 2020
Janesville, WI - Frances Louise Utzig, age 98, a long-time Janesville resident died November 18, 2020 at Three Creeks Senior Living in Gahanna, OH where she had been residing to be nearer her daughter and family. She was born June 2, 1922 at home on a farm near Emerald Grove, Rock County, WI, the daughter of Frank and Eva (Hampf) Quade. She graduated from Janesville High School class of 1940.
Frances was employed at Parker Pen Company prior to her marriage to Sgt. Frank G. Utzig on December 23, 1944. She assisted her husband with his insurance business. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, serving on the Altar Guild and as a member of Priscilla Circle. She was active with the Meal On Wheels program. She was a member and treasurer of the Emerald Grove Cemetery Auxiliary, a member of the VFW Auxiliary, the Janesville Postal Auxiliary and was active with the Blackhawk Tech Homemakers Club scholarship program.
Survivors include her son, (Gregory Utzig (Donna Macdonald); her daughter, Christine Marusiak (Paul); grandchildren, Laura Gosnell (Mike Bradley), Michael Marusiak (Emily), Brett Macdonald (Daniel Kirst), Jeffrey Marusiak (Amanda); great grandchildren, Evan, Lilly, Rey and Kai; and sister-in-law, Nancy Utzig. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Utzig on February 1, 2009. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Alvin Quade and Harold Quade and her sister, Thelma Parr.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Frances Utzig's family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.