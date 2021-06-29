August 13, 1923 - June 27, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Frances "Gail" Meyer (Border), age 97, passed away on June 27, 2021 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn. Originally from Ladora, IA, her family moved to Sugar Creek as a young girl where she grew up next door to the love of her life, Norman Meyer. They married on June 19, 1943 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn, WI, Norman died March 4, 2009. They had three sons and one foster daughter. Gail graduated in 1941 from Elkhorn High School and raised her family in Sugar Creek on their dairy farm where she also ran a furniture upholstery business for many years. Gail enjoyed taking care of grandchildren, sewing, gardening, baking, anything containing strawberries, the Walworth County Fair and Kemp's® Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream.
Gail is survived by her sons, Norman (Sharon) Meyer of Pound, WI and Jerome (Deborah) Meyer of Elkhorn, WI; daughter-in-law Diane Meyer of Elkhorn, WI; brother Richard (Jeneil) Border of Brodhead, WI as well as grandchildren: Laura (Charles) Devito, Joseph (Colleen) Meyer, Jeffery (Jennifer) Meyer, Derek (Amanda) Meyer, Jerome Jr. (Chrissy) Meyer, Sarah (Mathew) Ludowise, Emily (Nestor) Dominguez and Maxwell (Santasia) Meyer. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Samantha Meyer, Zachary Meyer, Jeffery Meyer, Kyle Hinners, Charles Jr. "CJ" Meyer, Joseph "Joey" Meyer, Malachi DeLeon, Paisley Meyer, Isabelle Dominguez, Lucas Meyer, Ivory Meyer and Bennett Ludowise.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Olive Border, her husband, Norman Meyer, son, Bernard Meyer, foster daughter, Veronica Mueller, great grandson, Oscar Dominguez and brothers, Earl Border, Dairl Border and Keith Border.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 1 from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at Haase Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth Street, Elkhorn. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Elkhorn, WI. Memorial donations may be made in Gail's name to the Farm Rescue Foundation, P.O. Box 28 Horace, ND 58047 www.farmrescue.org.