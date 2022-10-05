Janesville, WI - Frances "Fran" C. Rivera, age 76, of Janesville, was granted Eternal Life on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Facility in Janesville. She was born in Chicago on July 30, 1946; the daughter of Alphonse and Mary Frances (Furche) Haag. Fran was a 1964 graduate of Schurz High School in Chicago. She enjoyed traveling while working for Eastern Airlines before moving to the Janesville area where she worked for the county and as a caregiver for many years with REM Wisconsin. She was a faithful member of the Nativity of Mary Parish in Janesville. Fran was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed kayaking. She had a unique sense of humor and was always prepared for any occasion with her bag of Dove chocolates. She loved buttercream frosting and collecting things. Most of all though, she loved her grandson and her great nieces and nephews. They were the light of her life.
She is survived by her son, Michael Rivera; grandson, Gabriel Rivera and his mother, Trish (Will) Herbert; siblings: Charles (Linda) Haag, Alice (Don) Beck and Faye (Dave) Troka; brother in-law, Bob Hurley; and many extended family members and friends.
Fran is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Hurley; and brother in-law, Robert Cox.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Fran's honor to: The Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Rivera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.