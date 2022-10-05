Frances "Fran" C. Rivera

July 30, 1946 - October 1, 2022

Janesville, WI - Frances "Fran" C. Rivera, age 76, of Janesville, was granted Eternal Life on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Facility in Janesville. She was born in Chicago on July 30, 1946; the daughter of Alphonse and Mary Frances (Furche) Haag. Fran was a 1964 graduate of Schurz High School in Chicago. She enjoyed traveling while working for Eastern Airlines before moving to the Janesville area where she worked for the county and as a caregiver for many years with REM Wisconsin. She was a faithful member of the Nativity of Mary Parish in Janesville. Fran was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed kayaking. She had a unique sense of humor and was always prepared for any occasion with her bag of Dove chocolates. She loved buttercream frosting and collecting things. Most of all though, she loved her grandson and her great nieces and nephews. They were the light of her life.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Rivera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.