March 1, 1920 - October 22, 2019

Williams Bay, WI -- Frances Ethel Reed, age 99, of Williams Bay, WI, passed away to eternal life at her residence on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Frances was born on March 1, 1920 in Carlton, MN, the daughter of the late Henry and Florence (Biggs) Fell. She married Robert Reed in 1942 in Lake Geneva. Robert preceded her in death in 1986.

Frances was the loving mother of Robert (Kathleen) Reed of Williams Bay and Richard (Kathyrn) Reed of Lake Geneva. She was the grandmother of one grandson, Joseph (Genevra) Reed; and one great-grandson, Maceo Reed. She is also survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and three brothers.

A visitation was held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Linn Presbyterian Church (W3335 Willow Rd, Lake Geneva) from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m, with burial at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family