Frances E. Niedfeldt

March 1, 1927 - September 29, 2022

Janesville, WI - Frances E. Niedfeldt, age 95, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 29, 2022 with her family at her side. Fran was born in Sparta on March 1, 1927; the daughter of Elmer and Catherine (Tibbitts) Nichols. After graduating from Sparta High School in 1945; she married Floyd Niedfeldt in Bangor, WI at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on October 16, 1946. Fran was a strong-willed and well-read woman, who absolutely cherished all of the time she spent with her family throughout the years. If she wasn't tending to her garden you could find her in the kitchen baking, working on a puzzle, crocheting or birdwatching. She enjoyed Sunday drives with her husband, Floyd, visiting with her family and friends and spending time with her beloved dog, Tucker. Fran was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Janesville for many years.

