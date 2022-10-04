Janesville, WI - Frances E. Niedfeldt, age 95, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 29, 2022 with her family at her side. Fran was born in Sparta on March 1, 1927; the daughter of Elmer and Catherine (Tibbitts) Nichols. After graduating from Sparta High School in 1945; she married Floyd Niedfeldt in Bangor, WI at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on October 16, 1946. Fran was a strong-willed and well-read woman, who absolutely cherished all of the time she spent with her family throughout the years. If she wasn't tending to her garden you could find her in the kitchen baking, working on a puzzle, crocheting or birdwatching. She enjoyed Sunday drives with her husband, Floyd, visiting with her family and friends and spending time with her beloved dog, Tucker. Fran was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Janesville for many years.
She is survived by her children: Rick (Marlene) Niedfeldt, Rex (Gail) Niedfeldt, Rena (Tony) DeWar and Greg (Marise) Nichols; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. Fran is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Niedfeldt; and brother, Donald Nichols.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at ST. PETER'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH; with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Frances' family would like to thank her many caregivers and Beloit Hospice for their care and support during her time with them.
