January 27, 1933 - October 4, 2018
Charleston, IL -- Frances C. Choate, age 85, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018, while at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon. Frances was born January 27, 1933 in Anna, IL, a daughter of the late Harold P. and Hazel (Jones) Waller. She married Murray Choate on October 4, 1952 and they were blessed with 66 years of marriage. Fran (Sancie) was a graduate of Janesville High School Class of 1951. She went on to attend Eastern Illinois University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Science in Education with honors. She began a twenty-five year teaching career in Mattoon, IL. She was named Teacher of the Year for Mattoon Public Schools, and was Coles County Teacher of the Year and Illinois Teacher of the Year runner up. She retired her teaching career and continued as a substitute teacher. Fran was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, as well as numerous professional organizations, including P.E.O. and Order of the Eastern Star. Her membership to the Charleston Country Club allowed her to enjoy the sport of golf, and she was also an avid bridge player. Fran traveled extensively throughout her life, both professionally and at leisure. Fran was a dedicated volunteer for the EIU Foundation and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, and a financial supporter of Rotary Gardens in Janesville, WI.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by their son, Rick Choate, and wife, Virginia of Charleston; four grandchildren: Aden, Isaac, Simon and Hannah Choate; two brothers, Richard (Lois) Waller of Evansville, WI, and Phillip (Joyce) Waller of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; along with several nieces; nephews; and their families. Frances was preceded by two sisters, Martha Jean Riggs and Mary Helen Conder.
Her visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth Street in Charleston. The Funeral Service honoring and celebrating her life followed at 7 p.m. with Reverend Janice Kahl officiating. A Committal Service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at the Anna Cemetery in Anna, IL. Memorial gifts in Fran's honor may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church - Summer Camp Fund or to International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood and may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
