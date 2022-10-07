Frances B. Schwengels

February 4, 1940 - October 5, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - Frances Betty Schwengels, age 82 of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Cottages of Madison. She was born in Beloit, WI on February 4, 1940, the daughter of Fred Henry and Rose Alice (Eley) Schwengels. She grew up in Rock County where the family resided in the Clinton, Beloit and Janesville areas. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1959.

