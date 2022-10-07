Frances B. Schwengels

JANESVILLE, WI - Frances Betty Schwengels, age 82 of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Cottages of Madison. She was born in Beloit, WI on February 4, 1940, the daughter of Fred Henry and Rose Alice (Eley) Schwengels. She grew up in Rock County where the family resided in the Clinton, Beloit and Janesville areas. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1959.
Frances married Frank W. Maylord on August 18, 1962, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Milton. She began employment as a long-distance telephone operator with Bell Telephone Company on October 17, 1969. She started in Janesville, later worked in Madison and then in Georgia where she was employed by A T & T for four years. In 1990 she moved to Maryville, TN where she worked for 2 1/2 years prior to finishing her 25-year career in Nashville, TN retiring on February 5, 1995.
Frances returned to Janesville to reside in 2003. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Rose Ann (Michael) Gunsolus; two sisters, Jacqueline Schwengels and Kathleen Schwengels both of Janesville; brothers, Fredrick Schwengels of Janesville, and Steven Schwengels of Shorewood, WI.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 709 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Rev. James Janke will officiate. Visitation will be at the CHURCH from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11th. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. The Schwengels family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Schwengels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
