May 25, 1926 - February 12, 2020

Scottsdale, AZ -- Frances Ann Bailey, 93, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died on February 12, 2020 at peace in her home. She was born in Evansville, Indiana on May 25, 1926, the daughter of James and Susan (Burns) Walker. She graduated from Richland Center High School in Richland Center, WI in 1944, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Boyd Hansen Bailey. After high school, Frances took college courses and secretarial training, working while Boyd completed his Air Force Service. They were married on April 17, 1948 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville, WI. Boyd preceded her in death on November 5, 2000. During her early married years residing in Janesville, Frances was employed as a secretary at Parker Pen Company, and later began a career in insurance as an administrator for a worker's compensation fund. In May of 1971, the family moved from Janesville to Phoenix, AZ, where she continued her professional life in insurance, working in various roles for Burns-Harrelson-Burns, Olliver-Pilcher and Corroon & Black. She retired in 1997 to enjoy a series of weekly bridge games that were the center of her social life and work as a volunteer for a number of Scottsdale organizations. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, and visited many of the country and world's most prestigious gardens in her enjoyment of anything flowering.

Frances is survived by her two children, Michael James (Deborah) Bailey of Litchfield Park, AZ, and Susan Marie Bailey of Scottsdale, AZ. She also is survived by one grandchild, James Michael Bailey of Phoenix, AZ; and one sister, Susan Martha Ryan of Naples, FL. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Maureen Ann Bailey; brother, Robert Earl Walker; and sister, Beatrice Burns Murphy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 17, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Janesville Country Club, after a private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations may be made in Frances' memory to the American Cancer Society.