Janesville, WI -- Forrest J. Outland, age 84, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away early Monday morning, October 21, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born April 4, 1935, in Marshal County, Iowa, the son of the late Frank & Kathryn (Bloyer) Outland. He graduated from Beech High School, Beech, IA. On October 6, 1956, he married the former Virginia L. Thompson at First Lutheran Church in Des Moines, IA. Forrest earned his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement from Blackhawk Technical College. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, enlisting in 1954, after graduating high school. He served two years active duty at Camp LeJeune, NC, and six years in the Reserves. He returned to Des Moines where he was a Police Officer for the Des Moines Police Dept. for five years. He then moved to Janesville, where he was a Police Officer on the Janesville Police Dept. from 1967, until 1978. Forrest then went to work with the Rock County Sheriff's Office in 1978, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed fishing, camping, target shooting, wood carving, square dancing, puzzles and playing cribbage. His greatest love was his family. He loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Forrest is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Virginia; his son, Kevin (Donna) Outland; his daughter, Stephanie (Bruce) Johnson; his grandchildren: Jason (Melissa), Josh (Dawn), Spenser (Audra), Katrina (Bertha), and Sabrina (James); his beloved great-grandchildren: Devin, Jacob, Lauren, Niko, Yesenia, Oswaldo, Angie, Cobyn, and Abby; his two sisters, Yvonne Rick, and Diana (Randy) Aldridge; and by nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Vivian Outland; and by his brother-in-law, John Rick.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1422 Center Ave., with Rev. Bruce Gray officiating. Burial with full military rites by the V.F.W. Kienow-Hilt Post 1621 will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will take place from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444, www.whitcomb-lynch.com