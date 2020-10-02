December 19, 1934 - September 28, 2020
Janesville, WI- Floyd Rozell, age 85, passed away peacefully in his home on September 28, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family.
Floyd was born in Eureka, Wisconsin to Floyd and Opal Rozell. His parents were farmers which eventually brought them to southern Wisconsin. He attended schools in Elkhorn and Delavan.
While living in Delavan, he met his life partner, Darlene "Blondie" Dobbs. They were married on June 20th1953. Through the years, they were blessed with six children. They farmed for several years around Sharon and Walworth. He embraced the rodeo life earning several ribbons for barrel racing. He left farming and worked as a tree trimmer. Following in his father's footsteps, he then became a pipefitter, working for Bane-Nelson Local 118 in Kenosha. He retired in 1995.
During the next several years, they wintered in Mission. TX. Eventually moving to Janesville in 2002.
Floyd enjoyed several hobbies including: bowling, fishing, hunting and in later years, golf. His woodworking hobby has given his family many creations they will treasure. He also liked to write poems and he taught himself how to play the guitar. For their 60th anniversary, he surprised his "bride" with a song he had written especially for her.
Floyd loved telling jokes, singing older country songs and spending time with his family. He is greatly missed by his wife and family.
Floyd is survived by his wife Darlene, his children: Pam (Jerry) Conway, Jackie (John) Thomas, Mike Rozell, Patti (Ermilo) Cruz, Dan (Cindy) Rozell and Bill Rozell. 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and I great great grandchild. 1 sibling, Yvonne (Dick) Murphy.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Opal Rozell, 1 grandchild and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
No funeral service is planned. A short bedside celebration of life was held with family and presided by Pastor Dannie Evans of House of God Church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice for their loving care, guidance and support in Floyd's final days.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home