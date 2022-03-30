July 1, 1938 - March 24, 2022
Sun City, AZ - Floyd Emmett Reddy Jr. of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Janesville, passed away Thursday March 24th at home. Floyd was born July 1, 1938, in Beloit, WI, the son of Floyd E. Reddy Sr. and Geraldine (Wald) Reddy. In 1956 he graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, WI. After graduation he was hired as a Tradesmen Assistant at Beloit Corporation. In 1957 Floyd served in the Army for one year as a Training Center Engineer. During that year he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville, MO, plus Fort Chaffee and Fort Smith, AR. In 1958 he transferred to the Reserves where he served at Fort McCoy, Tomah, WI one week a month. He received Honorable Discharge in 1963 as Sergeant. He met Jeannette Twila Bell at a Methodist Youth and Christian Youth conference gathering. The couple wed on December 5, 1959, at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville, WI. Floyd and Jaye were blessed with three children.
Floyd was employed at Beloit Corporation for 43 years, working his way up to Erecting Engineer. Retiring briefly in 2000 after Beloit Corporation filed bankruptcy, Floyd was hired on by Paperchine, Inc. He worked six more years as a paper machine rebuild consultant, finally retiring in 2006. Floyd was inducted into the Beloit Corporation Quarter Century Club.
Floyd enjoyed hunting and fishing, bowling with the family, and entertaining in their home.
Floyd and Jaye moved from Janesville, WI in 2000, relocating to Sun City, AZ to be close to Jaye's parents. Here they would live out their retirement years, returning to Janesville every summer until no longer able to travel. During their time in Sun City, Floyd attended church and actively served on the Board of Trustees of First United Methodist Church, Sun City, AZ from 2003 until he became an Honorary Trustee in 2021. Floyd also oversaw grounds and buildings for their condo association for several years. He enjoyed his membership with the Sun City Country Club, joining in 2000. In his retirement years he was generous with his time, talents and treasures.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette; two sons, Wade (Liz) Reddy of Monticello, IA and Kyle (Lori) Reddy of Janesville, WI; three grandchildren: Jessica (Patrick) Lai of Louisville, KY, Joseph Reddy (friend Raquel Pejchl) of Muscatine, IA, and Jacob Reddy (friend Emma Schroeder) of Janesville; one sister, Sandra (Laverne) Hays of Orfordville, and one brother, Larry Reddy of Darien.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Gail Reddy.
A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 9849 N 105th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351, Thursday April 7th, 2022, at 3:00 PM with Reverend Louie Lyon presiding. Reception following in the church. A memorial service will be held at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545, on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at 2:30 PM with Reverend Steve Scott presiding. Burial will be at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com