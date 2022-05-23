Floyd A Hayes

Evansville, WI - Floyd Alvin Hayes age 78 passed away on Wednesday May 18, 2022, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center Janesville. He was born on August 31, 1943 in Lafayette Louisiana the son of Floyd Troupe and Georgia (Benson) Hayes. Floyd served in the United States Navy from September 12, 1960 to December 8, 1975 serving as a Navy Seal. Floyd married Delores Wagner on January 30, 1987 in Lake Charles Louisiana. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church Evansville where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree. He was an avid sports fan especially baseball, enjoyed riding motorcycles and teaching children of all ages. He served on the Evansville City Council and currently on the Evansville Police Commission. He had a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife Delores, children; Maria Johnson, California, Gloria (Jeff) Taton, Houston, Shannon Hayes, Indiana, Sean (Kimberly) Hayes, Louisiana, Anita Puckett, Wisconsin, Jeff (Brenda) Whitaker, Louisiana, Julie (Ted) Crawford, Wisconsin, Misty (Tim) Plum, Texas, a brother, Michael Hayes, Indiana, a sister Rosa Maria (John) Palmer, Louisiana, numerous grandchildren and great-grand children, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Vicky Michaels, siblings, Roxanne, Thomas, James.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church Evansville with Reverend Lawrence Oparaji officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Evansville with Military Rites provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.