February 9, 1939 - March 24, 2019

Fort Atkinson, WI -- Florence Ilene Falk, 80, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her home. Florence was born on February 9, 1939 in Muskegon, MI to Vincent and Sarah (Stodard) Fisher. She graduated from Palmyra High School and also from Kenosha Technical Institute. Florence married Roger Falk on November 22, 1958, in Palmyra. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2014. She was employed for 50 years as an LPN with Fort Atkinson Hospital and considered all the babies born there her babies. After retirement she volunteered for Rainbow Hospice and at the hospital where she was named Volunteer of the Year in 2017. She loved so many people, and made it a point to follow her babies throughout their lives. She was affectionately referred to as "Flo". Florence was a member of Eastern Star and served as the Worthy Matron of Martha Chapter #66. She was an active member of St. John's Community Church. She enjoyed knitting, scrap booking and riding her bike.

She is survived by her children, Darryl (Sue) Falk of Fort Atkinson, and Connie (Bruce) Bandt of Madison; grandchildren: Luke (Melissa Meuler) Falk, Lindsey Falk, Brandon Bandt; sisters, Carolyn (Jim) Hamen of Chicago, IL, and Jean (Jack) Pawlowski of Philadelphia, PA; and her special friend, Jerry Lane. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Vince Fisher.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Community Church N2560 CTH J, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to the family that will be used to set up a scholarship in Florence's name to support a student going into the nursing field. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Florence would like to thank her family as well as her community for a wonderful life.