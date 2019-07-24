Florence "Flo" Senn

October 15, 1941 - July 20, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Florence "Flo" Ann Senn, age 77, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Evansville Manor. She was born on October 15, 1941 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Ida (Klossner) Bessel. Florence married Donald Senn on June 11, 1960, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Janesville, and they celebrated fifty nine years together. Florence worked for ASCS Office in Janesville for over twenty five years before retiring. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Center Township. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, feeding and watching the birds in the yard. She truly loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald, of Evansville; two daughters, Terry Senn of Washington, Diana (Alan) Snyder of Janesville; her grandchildren: Chad (Rachel) Snyder, Cory (Amanda) Snyder, Seth (Karla) Snyder; great-grandchildren: Jack, Cole, Benjamin and Emily; several brothers and sisters in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Nicole Senn; and stepfather, Paul Probst.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church Center Township, with Reverend Don Fehlauer officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery Center Township. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday July 25, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at church. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com