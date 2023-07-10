July 15, 1942 - July 4, 2023
Evansville, WI - Florence Elaine Crans, 80, passed away at Stoughton Hospital on July 4, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 15, 1942, in Janesville, WI the daughter of Stephen "Rex" and Dorothy Hopkins. She attended Evansville High School and graduated in 1960.On August 4, 1962, she married Daniel Crans. Dan and Florence were high school sweethearts and stayed together through good times and bad. Florence and Dan remained close with their classmates and Florence worked hard for many years to keep in touch with friends and organize their class reunions and gatherings. When Florence's children were young, she volunteered for, participated in, had active roles in, and faithfully supported their many different events and activities. She was a Sunday School Teacher, a Jr. league bowling coach, past president of the sports boosters club, and was always her children's biggest fan in the bleachers. Florence held a variety of jobs. One of her first jobs was in a local cheese shop with a high school friend. She worked at General Motors after graduation from High School and then Citizens Mutual Insurance. Florence retired from Union Co-op/Landmark Services, in Evansville, after working there for many years in the grain department. Florence enjoyed bowling with a team of her friends for many years. They enjoyed years of weekly leagues and both state and national tournaments. She was known to love her trips to casinos, both near and far. Florence was an amazing knitter and made many afghans and sweaters for family members and friends. She was also quite patient and willing to teach those that wanted to learn. Due to this, a large stockpile of homemade, multi-colored (and a bit disheveled) knitted slippers, scarves and other creations were formed. She taught herself tatting and was able to make beautiful lace edging and doilies. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed sharing and trading books with several people. But, out of all of this, Florence was a fierce supporter of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her nieces and nephews that spent so much time with her when they were young. She didn't miss an event if she could help it. She was a true champion of those she loved, always loving them unconditionally and providing unwavering encouragement. Florence is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; children: Steve (Patty) Crans, Sheryl Hurley and Susan Crans-Hunt; grandchildren: Joe Syverson, Kyle (Nicole) Syverson, Danny (Christina) Crans, Mateo Hurley, Isaiah Hurley, Jeremiah Hurley, Anthony Hurley, Sarah Hunt, Jackson Hunt and a special foster grandson, Jasper Johnson; great grandchildren: Bryson, Myles, Camden and Chapman; and her dearly loved brother, John (Sandy) Hopkins. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and an AFS daughter, Sarah Lander. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.wardhurtley.com.