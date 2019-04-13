May 13, 1924 - April 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Florence B. Wallmuth, of Janesville, went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019 surrounded by love and light. She was born to Frank and Mae Karstetter on May 13, 1924 in LaValle, WI. She was raised in a farming community with her 8 siblings, before traveling the United States with her sisters. Florence was a pioneer as one of the original Rosie the Riveters, working for JI Case in Rockford, IL, on B-26 bomber planes during World War II. She met her first husband, Charles E. Puntney, in California while working with special needs individuals in a hospital setting. She was known for her generous spirit, loving nature, and kindness towards everyone. She raised five children as a single mother after Charles passed at an early age. She was a devoted and loving mother through her 94 years. She met her second husband, Fred A. Wallmuth, and danced her way through many years of polka festivals through out the country. She always remarked she was lucky enough to find true love twice in a lifetime. She worked and retired from the Wisconsin School for the Visually Impaired. She was a part of the Women's Health Initiative Study through UW Health. She was devout Christian woman with a fierce love for the Lord. She is dancing again with her family in His presence. She is survived by her twin sisters, Marline and Arline, who are 97 years young. She is survived by her younger sister Shirley Schultz. She is survived by her children: Tracy Puntney, Leta (Terry) Phernetton, Wayne Puntney, Curt (Sue) Puntney, and Carolee (James) McCalmont; 28 grand children and great grandchildren: Ryan (Denise; Keegan, Keltyn) Puntney; Kristen (Aaron and Emilee) Aeschlimann, Kari (Matt; Mackenzie, Jacob, and Sydney) Ohms, Lukas (Aiden and Catriona) McCalmont, Thea Puntney, Alisa (Juliana) McCalmont, Chad Puntney, Wade (Kelly; Lana and Ethan) Puntney, Cara (Celia and Amina) Puntney, and Craig (Christina) Puntney; and her stepdaughter, Barb Kinley. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Puntney and Fred Wallmuth; her parents, Frank and Mae Karstetter, her brothers: Bill, Bob, and Paul Karstetter; her sisters, Leta (Eddie) Zeich and Gladys (Ralph) Austin; her brothers-in-law: Lloyd Schultz, Howard Fast, and Herman Held; and her son-in-law, Pete Kinley.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Road, Janesville, WI with Pastor Marc Grindle officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 15th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville and at the Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. She will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Roxbury Church in her name. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com

A special thank you to Dr. Staddler and Dr. Lyerla for the many excellent years of care, Stephanie and Lisa with Agrace Hospice care for her peaceful transition home, and Ginger from Hospice who helped write the story of her life as a gift to the family, also the wonderful care and support of the Rock Haven staff, the love of her church family at Roxbury Church of Christ and Our Savior Lutheran Church, and her niece, Clara Knudson, Advi Shabani, the Eagle Inn Family, her neighbors, Margaret Anderson and Dora McGill.

This was the ending to her story. "A Life Well Lived." So many things...but it was worth it all!"