Flora Marie (Kranich) Helling

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, WI - Flora Marie Helling, age 92, a long-time Richmond, WI Township resident died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Silverado North Shore Memory Care Community, Glendale, WI. She was born on January 15, 1928 in Gladwin, MI, the daughter of Reynold and Martha (Koenke) Kranich. She grew up in Gladwin and graduated from high school there. She then attended and graduated from Licensed Practical Nursing school in Chicago, IL. Flora was employed as a nurse at Cook County Hospital.
Flora met Floyd D. Helling who was a farmer in Richmond Township and they were married on May 19, 1962. They operated the Helling family farmstead until they retired. Flora was a member of Christus Lutheran Church in Richmond. She was active with the Farm Bureau Women, was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and was a long-time poll worker. She was an avid gardener.
Flora is survived by two children; Steve (Aundie) Helling of Alabama, Sharon (Mitch) Maves of Menomonee Falls, WI; two sisters, Clara Maddox and Charlene Van Wyke; one brother, Norris Kranich; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Helling on August 12, 2016. Her parents, her sister, Alice Kelly, infant brother, Morris, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law also preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at CHRISTUS LUTHERAN CHURCH, Richmond (N6116 Delaney Road, Delavan, WI). Funeral services will follow at CHRISTUS LUTHERAN CHURCH at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Bruce Wietzke officiating. Burial will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Christus Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is honored to be assisting the Helling family.
